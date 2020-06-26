Law360's Pro Say: BigLaw V. BigLandlord

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A landlord claims that Jenner & Block LLP owes almost $4 million in unpaid rent on its Chicago office, but the firm responded this week that its lease was effectively broken by the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a special provision in its contract. This Week Ep. 156: BigLaw v. BigLandlord Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode, we're breaking down this brewing showdown between BigLaw and BigLandlord. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal...

