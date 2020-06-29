4th Circ. Judge Calls Pipeline Trespass Suit 'Procedural Soup'

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has ordered a district court to clarify the reasoning behind its decision not to allow a West Virginia couple to amend their claims that Equitrans Midstream Corp. trespassed by building a pipeline through the wrong part of their property. All three judges on the panel agreed in an opinion Friday that Jeffery and Sandra Moore's suit against Equitrans LP warrants more attention, and they remanded the case so a West Virginia district court can explain why it refused to allow the couple to pursue monetary damages for the wrongful placement of the pipeline after injunctive relief was made unavailable....

