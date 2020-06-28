Chesapeake Energy Looks To Slash $7B In Debt In Ch. 11

Law360 (June 28, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas driller Chesapeake Energy Corp. hit Chapter 11 late Sunday in Texas, succumbing to months of financial struggles worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic but coming to court with plans to slash $7 billion of debt from its balance sheet. The company listed nearly $12 billion in total debt in its initial court filings and said in a statement accompanying the Chapter 11 petition that it filed for bankruptcy protection to strengthen its balance sheet and restructure legacy contractual obligations to emerge with a stronger capital structure. "We are fundamentally resetting Chesapeake's capital structure and business to address our legacy...

