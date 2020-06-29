Argentina Fights To Ax Bondholders' Dishonesty Claims

Law360, London (June 29, 2020, 7:04 PM BST) -- Lawyers for Argentina asked a London judge Monday to strike out claims brought by four investment funds over the country's decision to adjust calculations and avoid a bond payout, calling the allegations "inherently implausible." Argentina's attorney Ben Valentin QC said claims of manifest error, willful misconduct and bad faith brought by Palladian Partners LP, HBK Master Fund LP, Hirsch Group LLC and Virtual Emerald International Ltd. against the South American country have not been sufficiently set out or justified. Valentin told Judge Sara Cockerill the funds are asking the court to infer that the republic and its Ministry of Economy were...

