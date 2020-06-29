Sullivan & Cromwell, Willkie Steer $1B Wealth Manager Deal

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 11:34 AM EDT) -- Empower Retirement has agreed to buy U.S. digital wealth management firm Personal Capital in a transaction that could be worth up to $1 billion and was guided by law firms Sullivan & Cromwell and Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the companies said Monday. The deal adds to Colorado-headquartered Empower's portfolio a California-based business that provides users with an online platform to manage their own financial portfolio while also having the option to work with professional financial advisers. The agreement creates a single company that will enable people to plan ahead for retirement with the help of personalized advice, according to a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS