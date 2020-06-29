Gov't Sues Co. Over $2.7M Tugboat Oil Spill Cleanup Costs

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The federal government sued the owner of a now-destroyed World War II-era tugboat on Saturday, seeking the recovery of more than $2.7 million in cleanup costs after the tug released oil in an environmentally sensitive area on Florida's east coast. The U.S. sued Tutahuco Inc. and the estate of its owner Kenneth Ihlenfeldt for the $2,715,118 the U.S. Coast Guard had to spend to clean up, remove and destroy the M/V Tutahuco from the Intracoastal Waterway near the Halifax River in Volusia County, Florida. The government is suing for damages under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, which states that each...

