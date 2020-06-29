Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Won't Stop PTAB From Overruling Trial Courts

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review the Federal Circuit's rule that Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating patents can override infringement judgments by district courts.

In its order list, the high court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed in March by Chrimar Systems Inc., in which it argued that the Federal Circuit is letting patent owners "use executive branch action to escape the consequences of final Article III judgments."

At issue was the legality of the so-called Fresenius/Simmons preclusion principle, based on a 2013 decision that held the cancellation of a patent in reexamination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!