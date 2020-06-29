High Court Won't Hear Monex Challenge To $290M CFTC Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's $290 million fraud case against metals brokerage Monex Deposit Co. will go forward after the U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review a Ninth Circuit finding that the company's trading platform is subject to the Commodity Exchange Act. Last July, the Ninth Circuit revived the suit, which alleges Monex had been ripping off mom-and-pop investors who have used its "Atlas" trading platform since 2011 by charging exorbitant fees and employing boiler-room sales tactics to push them into making speculative trades. A unanimous three-judge panel found that Atlas, which lets buyers purchase precious metals on margin,...

