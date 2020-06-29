The Top In-House Hires Of June

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during the first month of summer included high-profile appointments at Valero Energy, Denny's and Zoom. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Jason Fraser Richard Walsh At Valero Energy Corp., general counsel Jason Fraser is set to soon take over as chief financial officer, with his current deputy tapped as his replacement. Fraser, who moved into the general counsel role in January 2019, will replace the retiring Donna Titzman on July 15. Fraser joined Valero as managing counsel nearly 20 years ago, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, as well as commercial and...

