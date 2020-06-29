Texas Panel Affirms $200K Atty Fees In Water Balloon IP Fight

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has upheld an almost $200,000 attorney fee award in a trade secrets case relating to systems designed to fill and seal multiple water balloons at once, while it revived claims against a toy manufacturer, finding the trial court had erroneously tossed them. A three-judge Fifth Court of Appeals panel in Dallas ruled Friday that KBIDC Investments LLC must pay $194,970 in attorney fees relating to litigation of its claims that inventor Josh Malone, his business Tinnus Enterprises LLC and three Chinese toy company units misappropriated KBIDC's predecessor's idea to create Bunch O' Balloons, a system that fills...

