Lawmakers Want Trump Admin. To Explain Russian Bounties

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle called on the Trump administration Monday to explain when and what it knew about the bounties Russia allegedly placed on U.S. troops in Afghanistan. In a series of tweets, press releases and public comments, lawmakers said they wanted senior spy agency and other administration officials to explain media reports from over the weekend alleging President Donald Trump had failed to act on intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit, responsible for clandestine operations against Russian adversaries, had offered bounties to Taliban militants for killing U.S. troops and coalition partners. The media reports, citing U.S....

