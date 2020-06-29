NLRB Dings Hotel Operator Over Insincere Bargaining

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a management company for several Minnesota hotels illegally engaged in insincere union talks, saying that a judge previously found it had violated federal law during bargaining and that it has since committed additional violations. The NLRB in its Friday order said that Richfield Hospitality Inc., managing agent for Kahler Hotels LLC of Rochester, Minnesota, caused undue delays in achieving a successor to an earlier collective bargaining agreement with Unite Here International Union, Local 21. Richfield Hospitality unlawfully engaged in so-called "surface bargaining," under which it went through the motions of trying to hammer...

