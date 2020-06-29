AT&T Again Seeks To Pare Down $2M Crypto Theft Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Wireless service provider AT&T Mobility LLC has asked for a second time to end some of the claims in a suit alleging it failed to protect a customer who claims he repeatedly fell victim to hackers and lost $1.9 million worth of cryptocurrency as a result. In a June 26 motion to dismiss, AT&T asked the court to dismiss two of the seven claims in the latest iteration of Seth Shapiro's suit — which claims AT&T violated his privacy by failing to prevent hackers from stealing $1.9 million in cryptocurrency from him — taking aim at Shapiro's claim under California's privacy laws and...

