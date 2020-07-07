Nutter Nabs Ex-Brown Rudnick IP Pro To Boost Boston Office

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP has bolstered its intellectual property department with the addition of a longtime Brown Rudnick LLP attorney with broad experience counseling clients on all aspects of building and defending their patent and brand portfolios. Mark S. Leonardo joined Nutter's Boston office as a partner on June 29 after spending 21 years helping clients build, manage, protect and commercially exploit and maximize their intellectual property portfolios, guiding them through complex technical and legal issues such as intellectual property acquisitions, licensing agreements and litigation. Leonardo, who started as an associate at Brown Rudnick in 1999 and became a senior...

