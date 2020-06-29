Calif. Privacy Law Expansion Would Hurt EdTech, Group Says

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A technology industry trade association is warning that a proposal to expand California's landmark consumer privacy law that is slated to go before voters in November would put companies that handle students' personal data through partnerships with educational institutions in a bind and harm both in-person and distance learning. The Software & Information Industry Association issued a statement Monday voicing its concerns with the California Privacy Rights Act, which last week garnered enough signatures to qualify for the upcoming statewide election ballot and, if approved, would significantly broaden the California Consumer Privacy Act, which took effect in January. While the CCPA gives...

