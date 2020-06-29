Calif. University Says It Paid $1.14M In Ransomware Attack

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The University of California, San Francisco said Friday that it paid hackers $1.14 million earlier this month to resolve a ransomware attack and unlock encrypted data on servers within the School of Medicine, an incident that reflects a growing number of malware attacks. UCSF information technology staff detected a security breach in the university's School of Medicine on June 1 and were able to quarantine the attack and prevent it from getting into the core UCSF network, according to the school. But the hackers launched malware that encrypted a number of servers within the School of Medicine, making them inaccessible, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS