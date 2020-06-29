8th Circ. Says UPS Manager Lacks Proof To Back Bias Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Black UPS worker who had accused the delivery company of discrimination and retaliation after he was demoted from a long-held managerial role didn't offer enough evidence to challenge his supervisors' performance-related rationale for the move, the Eighth Circuit ruled on Monday. Cedric Williams had alleged he was pushed out of a district labor manager role — which he'd held for nearly a decade — because he is Black and had spoken up over the past few years about UPS' discrimination against other Black employees. However, a three-judge panel said on Monday that "undisputed facts support a different explanation for Williams's...

