Ex-NFL Star's CBD Drink Co. Says Rival Ripping Off Its Brand

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A CBD performance drink company backed by former NFL player Terrell Davis has filed a trademark suit in Colorado federal court against a similarly named sports beverage concern, alleging infringement of its marks on the word "Defy." In a complaint filed Friday, Defy LLC accused Defiance Brands Inc. of petitioning the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to have three of the "Defy" marks canceled even though Defy LLC has not stopped using them in the marketing of its line of CBD-infused sports beverages. Defy said Defiance's use of the marks "in connection with nutrient-enriched beverages and related products is highly likely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS