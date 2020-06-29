Boies Schiller Exits Continue With Litigator's Jump To Mintz

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC announced Monday that it hired a New York-based complex civil litigator from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, becoming the latest law firm to score talent from the litigation boutique amid its restructuring. Courtney Rockett, an 18-year veteran of Boies Schiller, has joined Mintz as a member of the firm's litigation practice. Rockett is experienced in complex commercial transactions, securities, entertainment and intellectual property disputes, and represented high-profile clients, including Tory Burch LLC, Sony and film director Ron Howard. "It just so happens that on so many of my matters right now I have counsels...

