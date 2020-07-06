Glencore Fights $46M Tax Lawsuit Over Peruvian Mine

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 4:49 PM BST) -- Australian mining giant Glencore has pushed back against a mine owner's $46 million lawsuit in London over a tax bill charged to a major copper project in Peru, saying it failed to challenge the tax assessment before paying up. Glencore and two subsidiaries argued in a June 24 filing at the High Court that the owners of the Peruvian copper mine could have had the tax bill reduced or even overturned, but paid in full without pursuing other options. A lawyer for Glencore International AG, Glencore Queensland Ltd. and Glencore South America Ltd. said that Minera Las Bambas SA should have...

