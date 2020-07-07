Underwriter Settles £5.8M Lloyd's of London Contract Fight

Law360, London (July 7, 2020, 12:11 PM BST) -- A Lloyd's underwriter has reached a settlement in his £5.8 million ($7.2 million) lawsuit accusing the specialty insurance market of providing false assurances about the terms of his membership. A judge at the High Court said in an order dated June 25 that the two sides had agreed to terms in a confidential settlement three days earlier, which means the underwriter's claims were dismissed. The judge did not make an order for costs. Horace Parshall, a longtime underwriter, claimed that Lloyd's of London gave him misleading information that led him to believe he could temporarily change his underwriting classification, a move...

