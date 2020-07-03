Spreadbetting Platform Chases Tycoon Over £1M Debt

Law360, London (July 3, 2020, 10:22 AM BST) -- An online trading platform is chasing real-estate tycoon Robert Tchenguiz for at least £1.1 million ($1.4 million) in unpaid debts after his bets on a rail and bus company went sour. CMC Spreadbet PLC, an arm of CMC Markets, alleged that the property billionaire racked up the bill after shares in First Group PLC sunk in March following the stock market crash. The drop left Tchenguiz with a negative account balance, which CMC is asking the High Court to demand be repaid. Spread-betting is a way of speculating on the price movement in a financial market or a specific financial product...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS