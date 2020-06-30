Del Monte Seeks $16.4M Contempt Fine Against Pineapple Co.

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Del Monte called a Costa Rican fruit grower a "thief" Tuesday and asked a Florida magistrate judge to recommend a nearly $16.4 million fine for violating an order to stop growing and selling a particular pineapple variety. During a teleconference hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis, counsel for Del Monte International GmbH said there's no question the company should see a final judgment holding Inversiones y Procesadora Tropical Inprotsa SA in contempt for violating a "crystal clear" injunction. Del Monte's counsel Brian J. Stack argued the only remaining issue is what the sanction against the fruit grower should be, citing federal case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS