Del Monte Seeks $16.4M Contempt Fine Against Pineapple Co.

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Del Monte called a Costa Rican fruit grower a "thief" Tuesday and asked a Florida magistrate judge to recommend a nearly $16.4 million fine for violating an order to stop growing and selling a particular pineapple variety.

During a teleconference hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis, counsel for Del Monte International GmbH said there's no question the company should see a final judgment holding Inversiones y Procesadora Tropical Inprotsa SA in contempt for violating a "crystal clear" injunction.

Del Monte's counsel Brian J. Stack argued the only remaining issue is what the sanction against the fruit grower should be, citing federal case...

