High Court's CFPB Ruling May Leave Other Agencies Exposed

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has survived its brush with the U.S. Supreme Court, but the high court's decision giving the president free rein to fire the head of the agency could provide a springboard for future challenges to the independence of other regulatory agencies. Presidential power got a boost in Monday's split U.S. Supreme Court decision over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds) In a split 5-4 decision in Seila Law v. CFPB, the Supreme Court rejected the statutory restraint that Congress placed on the president's ability to remove the CFPB director, viewing it as an unacceptable limitation...

