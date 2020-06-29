Pa. High Court Suspends Atty For Misleading Redactions

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed on Monday to suspend for six months a New Jersey-based attorney who it found had attempted to conceal unfavorable evidence in an estate dispute and disobeyed a court order to produce certain financial documents. The high court adopted the recommendation of the state's disciplinary board, which said that although the misconduct by Michael Fein, 77, was indeed serious, Fein's five decades of practice without any prior discipline and his pro bono and volunteer work was enough that a six-month suspension should suffice. "Based on [Fein's] lengthy and blemish-free legal career up to this point in time,...

