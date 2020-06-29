Mass. Court Upholds Retailer's $5M Tax, Penalty Abatement

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A furniture retailer is not liable for almost $5 million in sales tax and penalties on sales that were covered under Massachusetts' statutory sales tax holidays, a state appeals court found, upholding a ruling of the state tax board. In a decision issued Friday, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Appeals Court held that Jordan's Furniture, with stores in Massachusetts and other New England states, was correct in not charging customers sales tax during sales tax holidays that took place during August weekends in 2010, 2011 and 2012. The Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board correctly abated more than $2.3 million in sales taxes, the appeals...

