3 Firms Helm Lululemon's $500M Buy Of Fitness Co. Mirror

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Athletic clothing retailer Lululemon said Monday that it has struck a deal to purchase workout technology startup Mirror for $500 million in a transaction advised by Fenwick & West LLP, Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP and Cooley LLP. Lululemon Athletica Inc., advised by Fenwick and Blakes, said it made the decision to purchase Mirror to expand its digital offerings for customers as the coronavirus pandemic has closed gyms, leading to more virtual workouts. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020 once closing conditions are met. The acquisition follows the retailer's participation in a $34 million funding round for...

