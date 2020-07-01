IP Law Firm Calls Dibs On 'Thrive' Name In TM Fight

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property law firm Thrive IP is accusing another law firm of launching an "aggressive" campaign to wipe out its presence on the internet, saying in a lawsuit that the firm's marketing approach not only hurts Thrive IP's reputation but is also "demeaning to the legal profession." In the June 26 suit filed in South Carolina federal court, Stipkala & Klosowski LLC, which does business as Thrive IP, claims that Florida-based Thrive Law PA has violated its trademark rights by using a "confusingly similar" name to market its own legal services. Further, the way that Thrive Law advertises is "demeaning to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS