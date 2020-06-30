Wirecard UK Allowed To Reopen As US Unit Goes Up For Sale

Law360, London (June 30, 2020, 10:22 AM BST) -- Britain's financial regulator allowed Wirecard AG to resume its operations in the U.K. on Tuesday, with restrictions on where it can hold its customers' cash, as the North American subsidiary of the German payment company put itself up for sale. The City regulator has given Wirecard permission to restart issuing e-money and provide payment services to consumers in Britain. (AP) The Financial Conduct Authority has given Wirecard Card Solutions Ltd. permission to resume issuing e-money and provide payment services to consumers in the U.K. The move means that customers will be able to use their cards and get access to their...

