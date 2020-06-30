Crypto-Trading Platform Shuttered Over Missing £1.5M

Law360, London (June 30, 2020, 11:41 AM BST) -- A judge has shut down an online cryptocurrency trading company that claimed to be backed by high-profile entrepreneurs after it lost £1.5 million ($1.8 million) in clients' cash, a government agency said Tuesday. GPay Ltd., which traded as XtraderFX, was placed into liquidation at a High Court hearing by Deputy Judge Stephen Baister, who ruled on June 23 that the company had "demonstrated a lack of commercial probity," the Insolvency Service said. The court heard that GPay described itself as a platform which could be easily used by customers who had no trading experience. The company targeted consumer in the U.K. and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS