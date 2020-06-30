US Sanctions Reason To Stall £30M Loan Interest, Court Says

Law360, London (June 30, 2020, 7:36 PM BST) -- A London appellate court ruled Tuesday that U.S. sanctions targeting a Cypriot lender's Russian owner justify Cynergy Bank's withholding millions of pounds of interest payments on a £30 million ($37 million) loan from that lender. U.S. and Russian flags hung at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia. A London court has ruled that U.S. sanctions targeting a Cypriot lender's Russian owner justify Cynergy Bank's withholding millions of pounds of interest payments on a loan from that lender. (AP) The Court of Appeal upheld a lower court decision from September 2019 holding that Cynergy Bank Ltd. could rely on a clause in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS