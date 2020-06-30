Pfizer Calls For Fees On US Merck Pneumonia Vaccine At Trial

Law360, London (June 30, 2020, 8:20 PM BST) -- Pfizer kicked off a London trial against Merck Sharp & Dohme on Tuesday by saying the rival pharmaceutical company's proposed pneumonia vaccine infringes its Prevenar 13 patent, meaning the U.S. drugmaker should pay for use of its technology. Though Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. first brought the suit seeking to invalidate Pfizer's patents for being obvious, only Pfizer's attorney made opening remarks at the start of the six-day High Court trial over the patent, which addresses a problem caused by the silicon in syringes by using an aluminum salt to increase the body's immune response. Pfizer's counsel, Michael Tappin QC of 8...

