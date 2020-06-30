BlackRock Joins Goldfinch Bio's $100M Series B Round

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Kidney disease-focused biotechnology company Goldfinch Bio Inc. has raised $100 million in a financing round led by Eventide Asset Management and attracting new investors including funds managed by BlackRock Investment LLC, in a deal worked on by Ropes & Gray LLP, the company said Tuesday. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Goldfinch Bio said that the money from the Series B financing will fund the development and clinical trials for two of its drug treatments. An Eventide analyst will also join Goldfinch's board of directors, the biotech said. Other new investors that contributed to the round included Wellington Management Co., Ally Bridge Group, Casdin Capital...

