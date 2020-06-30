Loeb, Shumaker Loop Cook Up $100M BurgerFi Merger

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT) -- American restaurant chain BurgerFi agreed to a $100 million merger with private equity affiliated blank check company OPES Acquisition Corp., the companies said Tuesday, in a deal guided by Loeb & Loeb and Shumaker Loop & Kendrick. The resulting entity will be called BurgerFi International Inc., and will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "BFI" as a publicly listed company with an enterprise value of about $143 million, according to a statement. BurgerFi, founded in 2011 and headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida, is a so-called "better burger" company, which is an industry term for fast-casual eateries...

