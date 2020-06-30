DOJ, FTC Finalize Vertical Merger Guidelines

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and a divided Federal Trade Commission issued the final version of their new vertical merger guidelines Tuesday, hewing closely to an earlier draft but leaving out perhaps the most controversial part: a market share threshold under which deals would be less likely to be scrutinized. Critics of the draft version released in January had derided a 20% market share threshold, over which the enforcers had said deals with vertical elements were more likely to raise concerns, as a "safe harbor" that was either too high and thus too permissive of potentially anti-competitive mergers, or too low and likely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS