Imerys Ch. 11 Sale Process OK'd Despite Insurer Concerns

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Tuesday approved Chapter 11 sale procedures for Johnson & Johnson talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc., despite opposition from a group of insurers who contended they may not be left with enough time to mount a challenge if certain insurance policies are included in the sale. During a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein gave her nod to the procedures, with an October date targeted for the court to consider the sale. A stalking horse bidder is not yet in place. "The debtors' motion is sufficient," Judge Silverstein said. "We will deal with any...

