Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Top Federal Tax Policies Of 2020: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- As in other areas, so far this year the biggest news in federal tax policy relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Congress passing economic relief laws and the IRS issuing key regulations despite its limited operations due to the virus.

Here, Law360 takes a look at notable legislative and regulatory developments in federal tax policy for the first six months of 2020.

CARES Act

In late March, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a package of provisions to help businesses and individuals weather the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus. The law called on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!