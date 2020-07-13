Federal Tax Policy To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2020

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- While the legislative agenda for the second six months of 2020 will likely be defined by the COVID-19 pandemic and the political limitations historically associated with election years, the Internal Revenue Service is poised to finalize guidance with long-term implications. Here, Law360 takes a look at federal regulatory and legislative tax developments that appear in store for the year's second half. COVID-19 Relief Redux Individuals and businesses will be looking to Congress to see what relief measures it might pass in light of the pandemic and its economic fallout. Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in March,...

