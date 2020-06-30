Chancery Asked To Boot Suit Over Perelman-Led 'Scheme'

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit alleging Scientific Games, its officers and billionaire investor Ronald Perelman engaged in a "scheme" to damage Sylebra Capital Partner's investment and strengthen the billionaire businessman's control over the gaming company has no place in Delaware Chancery Court, a vice chancellor was told Tuesday. During a hearing held virtually, counsel for Scientific Games Corporation, Perelman and the officers urged Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III to toss the suit asserting that, per a forum selection clause in the company's bylaws, the dispute between the parties belongs in Nevada court. "This case has no business being in Delaware," Scientific Games attorney...

