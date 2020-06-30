Congress Urged To Probe 'Badly Misguided' PTAB Denials

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A coalition of organizations has asked the House and Senate judiciary committees to investigate the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's use of discretionary denials, saying the unofficial policy is starting to "choke-off access" to patent reviews and allow low-quality patents to flourish again. The tech groups, associations and nonprofits said in dual June 18 letters that the PTAB's increasing denial of meritorious petitions when there is parallel litigation in so-called rocket docket courts like the Western District of Texas flouts the purpose of inter partes review, which Congress intended to enhance patent quality and provide a faster and cheaper forum for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS