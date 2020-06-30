DC Circ. Says USPS Can't Stop Foreign Letter Data Release

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Postal Service suffered a blow Tuesday after a D.C. Circuit panel rejected the agency's request to block the Postal Regulatory Commission from disclosing to the public financial data on the service's struggling international offerings. The three-judge panel ruled that the Chevron deference, a 1984 precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court that requires courts to bow to federal rule-makers' interpretations of an ambiguous statute, mandates the circuit court to side with the commission. The regulator, which oversees the service's rate-making system, is seeking to release data to the public concerning the USPS' unprofitable delivery of foreign letters within the...

