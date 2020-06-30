Mexican Retailer Grupo Famsa Seeks To Exit Ch. 11 In August

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Mexican retail chain Grupo Famsa told a New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday it already has a nearly 99% vote in favor of its prepackaged plan to swap out $59 million in notes for longer-term ones, and that it hopes to emerge from Chapter 11 by the middle of August. At a remote hearing, counsel for Grupo Famsa told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman that it had entered Chapter 11 as a way to refinance the debt after the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled a pending out-of-court deal. "We have attempted to be very laser-focused on what this Chapter 11...

