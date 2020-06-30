Pa. Judge Accused Of Lewd Remarks, Interactions With Staff

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania judge is facing disciplinary proceedings after court staff complained the judge had repeatedly made sexually themed remarks and engaged in other lewd and unwanted behavior, such as sitting on one staff member's lap and feigning unwanted touching of another. Pennsylvania's Judicial Conduct Board lodged three counts of ethics violations against York County Judge John H. Fishel on Monday, noting that in October, Fishel had "self-reported" much of the conduct attributed to him after a clerk in his office filed a formal complaint. "According to the allegations in the Non-Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity Complaint and the ensuing investigation conducted...

