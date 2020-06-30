EEOC Rule To Revamp 'Conciliation' Process Is On Horizon

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is prepping a regulatory overhaul of its pre-suit process for settling allegations of bias against employers, according to the Trump administration's latest regulatory agenda. Included in the spring version of the Trump administration's Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions that was unveiled on Tuesday was an entry by the EEOC that it plans to release a notice of proposed rulemaking, or NPRM, later this year updating the rules governing its so-called conciliation process, an informal and confidential process in which the EEOC tries to secure voluntary compliance from employers before suing them when it...

