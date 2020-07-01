Steris Corp. Beats Age And Disability Bias Case At 11th Circ.

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has refused to revive a former longtime Steris Corp. employee's lawsuit claiming he was canned because of his age and disability, saying the ex-worker himself admitted he had serious performance issues. A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed the medical supply company's summary judgment win in a suit from Kenneth Thomas, who alleged age and disability bias and also retaliation. The panel found that Thomas — who is in his 60s and has trouble walking — acknowledged that his performance was lagging and that other employees didn't trust him. He also accepted that those issues were serious, the panel...

