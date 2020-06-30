Asylum, Work Permits Targeted In Trump's Election Year Plan

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is aiming to slash asylum and limit deportation relief as the November presidential election nears, while continuing to pursue plans to restrict highly skilled immigration into the U.S. With around two dozen new immigration proposals and more carried over from last year, this season's unified agenda, published on Tuesday, indicates that the Trump administration is plowing full speed ahead with changes to the immigration system, policy analysts said. "I think that this administration is going to go for broke over the next six months and try to get out as many immigration regulations as it possibly can, both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS