Telemundo, NBC, Comcast Hit With Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 11:35 PM EDT) -- A former account executive for Telemundo said she suffered years of sexual harassment at the hands of her superiors and that she was forced to work while on medical leave following spinal surgery, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in Florida federal court. Matilde Santana, who was a successful account executive at Telemundo for almost two decades, said she and other women in the office endured a number of sexual advances, comments and jokes from her manager, Anibal Soto, according to the complaint, which also names Telemundo's parent companies, NBCUniversal Media LLC and Comcast Corp., as defendants. In November 2017, when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS