Apple, Visa Get 4 Secure-Pay Patents Invalidated Under Alice

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday reversed the recommendation of a magistrate judge and tossed a lawsuit alleging Apple and Visa's "Apple Pay" contactless payment system infringes four security patents, finding that the patents-in-suit cover an abstract idea and are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. In an 18-page order, U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly rejected a recommendation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sherry R. Fallon to deny a motion filed by Apple Inc. and Visa Inc. seeking to dismiss Universal Secure Registry LLC's patent infringement suit. Instead, Judge Connolly concluded that USR's four patents-in-suit are directed to the abstract...

