Composter Coverage Tiff Belongs In State Court, Judge Says

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has thrown out a suit by Scottsdale Insurance Co. seeking to avoid defending the operator of a composting facility in a suit over alleged pollution at the facility, saying the dispute fits better in the same state court as the pollution suit. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs granted MRH Indian Enterprises LLC's bid to dismiss the suit, saying the question of whether MRH is entitled to coverage hinges on the same factual questions at issue in the pollution suit. "Because the facts at issue in this case are so intertwined with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS