DOJ Charges Glenmark With Generic Drug Price-Fixing

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced new criminal charges late Tuesday in its investigation of price-fixing in the generic-drug industry, this time accusing Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA in Pennsylvania federal court of overcharging by at least $200 million for a cholesterol treatment. Glenmark is the fifth company charged so far in the DOJ's generic-drug probe, which has paralleled massive multidistrict litigation from state attorneys general and private parties against most of the generic-drug industry. The charges against Glenmark take the form of a criminal information rather than an indictment. According to the DOJ, Glenmark conspired with one of the companies already...

